Hedera Price Reaches $0.0511 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $66.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,658.399513 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05169306 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,390,440.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.