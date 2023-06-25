Hedera Price Tops $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $61.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,658.399513 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05169306 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,390,440.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

