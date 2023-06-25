Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.60.

HXGBY has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

