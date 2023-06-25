H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $159.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

