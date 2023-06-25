H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys Shares of 58,108 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1629 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

