H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 64,424 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,424 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

