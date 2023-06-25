HI (HI) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. HI has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $167,366.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,440.33 or 1.00034384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00365251 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $188,097.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

