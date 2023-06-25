holoride One Day Volume Tops $134,477.01 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $134,477.01 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.29 or 0.06213294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01985617 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,218.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

