Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

