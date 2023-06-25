Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.99 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and $11.83 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.13885623 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $9,968,675.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

