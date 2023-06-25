Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

