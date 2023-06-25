Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.51.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.