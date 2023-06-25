Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,501,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 61.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

