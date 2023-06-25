Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.75 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $439.88 million and $10.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00008888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

