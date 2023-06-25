Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Idorsia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $18.00.

Idorsia Stock Performance

IDRSF stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

