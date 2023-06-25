iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.75 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $98.75 million and $5.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.41952705 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,258,325.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

