Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

INFI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

