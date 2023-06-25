Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

