Injective Protocol Trading Up 13.4% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00022958 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $561.96 million and approximately $33.39 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

