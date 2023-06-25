Insider Buying: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Buys $6,542,827.58 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

