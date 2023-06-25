Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Acquires A$27,008.48 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider Peter Constable purchased 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,008.48 ($18,498.96).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable purchased 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,820.00 ($6,726.03).

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

