Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Acquires A$27,008.48 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider Peter Constable purchased 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,008.48 ($18,498.96).
Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable purchased 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,820.00 ($6,726.03).
Ryder Capital Price Performance
About Ryder Capital
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.