Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $1,880,967.50 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,880,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,274.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49.

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

