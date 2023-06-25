Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00014115 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $16.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,891,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,421,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

