Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.54. 48,922,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,827,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.78. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

