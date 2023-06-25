iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

