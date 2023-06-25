iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,428 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

