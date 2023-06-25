iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Reduced by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.