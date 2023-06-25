iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,672 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

