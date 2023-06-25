iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

