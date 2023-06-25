iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

