iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 387,905 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

