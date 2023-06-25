iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

