iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $153.48. 1,986,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

