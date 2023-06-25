iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $180.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

