iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $233.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

