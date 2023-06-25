iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.