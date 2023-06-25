Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 1,192

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,396 ($17.86) to GBX 1,192 ($15.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.74) to GBX 1,300 ($16.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,474.33 ($18.87).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,059 ($13.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($24.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,259.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,296.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Persimmon Company Profile

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £45,366.20 ($58,050.16). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.