John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.86

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $10.72. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 21,118 shares traded.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 169,637 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

