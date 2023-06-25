John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.86

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $10.72. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 21,118 shares traded.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.