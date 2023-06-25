Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after purchasing an additional 943,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

