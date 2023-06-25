Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £372.90 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Liam Condon bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.69) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($477.16).
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.16. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,671 ($21.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,347.22%.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
