Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £372.90 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Liam Condon bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.69) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($477.16).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.16. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,671 ($21.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,347.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.15) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($28.04).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

