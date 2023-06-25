Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £372.90 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) insider Liam Condon bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.69) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($477.16).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.16. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,671 ($21.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,347.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.15) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($28.04).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.