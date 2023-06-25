Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,328 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

