Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

