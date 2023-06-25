Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

