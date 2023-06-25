Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 165,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $13,742,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

