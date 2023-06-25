Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,324 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.