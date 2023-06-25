Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,468 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

