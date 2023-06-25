Kava (KAVA) Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Kava has a market cap of $663.49 million and approximately $312.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 591,856,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,928,234 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

