Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $358.31 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $217.19 and a 1 year high of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.