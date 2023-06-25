LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

