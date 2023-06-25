LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.