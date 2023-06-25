LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Get a free research report on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.