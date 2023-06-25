LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 8.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $297,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,682. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.43 and its 200-day moving average is $235.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

